WATCH Week 0 Friday Night Lights

In the latest episode of "Friday Night Lights" on NBC Palm Springs, hosts Tim O'Brien and Caitlyn Kelly kick off the high school football season with excitement and update you on the latest league changes. The Desert Empire League remains unchanged, while the Desert Valley League has been split into smaller groups, and the new Sun Valley League has been introduced. Desert Hot Springs, led by head coach Roy Provost, emerged victorious in their home opener against Rubidoux with a 20-14 win, thanks to standout performances from sophomore quarterback Jalen Turner and other key players. The show promises more thrilling football action and community highlights throughout the season, with continued support from Honda of the Desert. This season promises to be one you won't want to miss!