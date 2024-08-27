Business, Finance & Tech
Zuckerberg Accuses Biden Administration of Pressuring Facebook to Censor COVID-19 Content
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden administration repeatedly pressured Facebook to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, during the pandemic. Zuckerberg stated that the social media platform would resist such demands in the future. The White House responded, emphasizing that its actions during the pandemic were aimed at promoting public health and safety.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2024
Mark ZuckerbergBiden administrationFacebookCOVID19 contentcensorshipHouse Judiciary Committeepublic healthsatireWhite House response
