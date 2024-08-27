NOW

Business, Finance & Tech

Zuckerberg Accuses Biden Administration of Pressuring Facebook to Censor COVID-19 Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden administration repeatedly pressured Facebook to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, during the pandemic. Zuckerberg stated that the social media platform would resist such demands in the future. The White House responded, emphasizing that its actions during the pandemic were aimed at promoting public health and safety.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 27, 2024

Mark ZuckerbergBiden administrationFacebookCOVID19 contentcensorshipHouse Judiciary Committeepublic healthsatireWhite House response
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...