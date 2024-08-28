$2 Million Lotto Ticket Sold in Cathedral City Remains Unclaimed with Two Days Left

A $2.1 million winning lottery ticket sold at a Stater Bros in Cathedral City remains unclaimed, with just over two days left for the winner to come forward. If unclaimed, the money will benefit California public schools. The winning numbers are 2, 49, 50, 61, and 70, but misses the Mega number which is 14. The deadline for the winner to turn in their ticket to one of the nine California Lottery offices is this Friday at 5 p.m.