Abi Carter invited to sign dome at State Capitol building
American Idol winner Abi Carter was invited to Sacramento to sign the dome at the State Capitol building. The singer posted photos on Insta gram this morning. The images show the Indio native entering the capitol before she was able to find a place to sign her name on a brick. She called the whole experience a 10 out of 10.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
