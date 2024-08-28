Entertainment Report
Angelina Jolie to Receive Tribute Award at TIFF, Jeremy Allen White Preps for Springsteen Role
Angelina Jolie will be honored with the Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8th, where she'll also premiere her new film "Without Blood." Jeremy Allen White is preparing to portray Bruce Springsteen in "Deliver Me from Nowhere" by immersing himself in Springsteen’s work. Additionally, a new documentary on Gary Coleman’s life will debut on Peacock this Thursday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
Angelina Jolie TIFF awardJeremy Allen White Bruce SpringsteenGary Coleman documentaryToronto International Film FestivalHollywood entertainment news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...