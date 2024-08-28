Business, Finance & Tech
AT&T Resolves Software Issue After Nationwide Outage Impacting Wireless and 911 Services
AT&T announced it resolved the software issue that caused a nationwide outage for thousands of wireless customers and some 911 services. The disruption, which began around 5 p.m. yesterday, affected various parts of the country. The issue was mostly resolved by 10 p.m. last night.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
