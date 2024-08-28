NOW

Business, Finance & Tech

AT&T Resolves Software Issue After Nationwide Outage Impacting Wireless and 911 Services

AT&T announced it resolved the software issue that caused a nationwide outage for thousands of wireless customers and some 911 services. The disruption, which began around 5 p.m. yesterday, affected various parts of the country. The issue was mostly resolved by 10 p.m. last night.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 28, 2024

ATT outagenationwide wireless disruption911 services impactedATT software issueATT service restoredwireless network outagedigital service trackingATT customer update
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...