Back-to-School Nutrition Tips with Starkie Sowers on Wellness Wednesday
As kids head back to school, it's essential to ensure they get the right nutrition to fuel their learning. Starkie Sowers from Clark's Nutrition joins us on Wellness Wednesday to share tips on healthy snacks, low-sugar cereals, protein drinks, and essential vitamins for growing minds.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
backtoschool nutritionWellness WednesdayClarks NutritionStarkie Sowershealthy snackslowsugar cerealskids protein drinksmultivitaminsprobioticsschool lunches
