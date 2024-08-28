Local & Community
Cathedral City to Close Multiple Parks for Renovations This Fall and Winter
Cathedral City has announced the closure of several parks for renovations as the fall and winter season approaches. The planned maintenance and cleaning will affect parks like Dennis Keats Soccer Park and Panorama. For a full list of closures and dates, visit DiscoverCathedralCity.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
