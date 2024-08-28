Local & Community
Circle K Announces Labor Day Fuel Discount: Save Up to 40 Cents Per Gallon Tomorrow
This Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering a significant fuel discount on August 29th from 4 PM to 7 PM. Customers can save up to 40 cents per gallon at over 200 locations across the West Coast. Don't miss this opportunity to fuel up and save big at participating Circle K stations in your area.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
