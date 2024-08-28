Weather
Clear Skies and High Temps Continue in Coachella Valley; Humidity Expected Next Week
The Coachella Valley is experiencing clear skies and temperatures ranging from 108 to 112 degrees today. Winds are light, and no rain is expected. Tomorrow, a slight increase in humidity is forecasted with highs between 107 and 109 degrees. Next week, expect higher humidity and temperatures around 106 to 110 degrees. Tropical storms in the Pacific will not impact the area.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
