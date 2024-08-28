Water Wise Wednesday
Coachella Valley Water District Launches Educational Program for K-12 Students on Water Conservation
The Coachella Valley Water District is introducing a new educational program for K-12 students focusing on water conservation, local water history, and the water cycle. The program includes presentations aligned with common core and science standards and offers field trips to agricultural canals and wastewater treatment plants. Teachers can sign up for these resources by visiting the CVWD website.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
