First Capitol Rioter Sentenced to 53 Months in Prison for January 6th Attack
Michael Sparks, the first person to enter the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021, has been sentenced to 53 months in prison. The Kentucky man was convicted of violent entry and disorderly conduct. Sparks, who wore protective body armor and purchased a rifle before the riot, was seen as a key figure in inciting others to storm the Capitol.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
