Weather
Humidity Levels Increase as Holiday Weekend Approaches
Temperatures soar to 110°F today, with highs of 109°F expected tomorrow. The region is experiencing above-average heat but cooler conditions are anticipated by the weekend due to shifting weather patterns and winds. Coastal areas will offer relief with temperatures in the high 70s. Winds are currently moderate, and overnight lows will vary from the 40s in higher elevations to the low 80s in the valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
weatherhigh temperatures Rancho MiragePalm Springs forecastdesert heat wavecooling down weekend weathercoastal temperatureswind gusts Rancho Miragetemperature trends August 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...