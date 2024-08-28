Weather
Nation Faces Record Heat as Summer Winds Down, Millions Under Heat Advisories
Summer's heat is intensifying as we approach Labor Day, with record high temperatures affecting cities across the US. The National Weather Service warns that heat index values could soar up to 115 degrees in some areas. From Chicago to Washington DC, people are adjusting their routines to cope with the extreme heat, seeking relief in pools and shaded areas.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
