Palm Springs Annual Diversity & Racial Equity Conference on September 7th, THEME: “Allyship and Beyond"

Palm Springs Unified School District will be hosting its 3rd Annual Diversity & Racial Equity Conference on September 7th, with this year’s theme being "allyship and beyond." The conference is free and open to everyone offering an opportunity to discover more about one’s own identity and to learn how to become a stronger ally. The conference will include a keynote speaker and student panelists. PSUSD’s coordinator of diversity and racial equity, Dr. Nicole Crawford, hopes attendees will move beyond allyship and become active advocates for change. PSUSD’s superintendent Dr. Tony Signoret says it will be a safe space for the community to share their voice and experiences. The conference will be on Saturday, September 7th from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The last day to register is this Friday, August 30th. For more information and to register visit: https://www.psusd.us/Page/8444