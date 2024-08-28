NOW

Palm Springs Fire Department Unveils New Brush Fire Trucks to Combat Wildfires

The Palm Springs Fire Department has introduced three new brush fire trucks designed for off-road terrain to help fight wildfires more effectively. As brush fire season continues, firefighters are receiving specialized training on the new equipment, which will be operational by September 1st. Fire Chief Alvarado explains the importance of these vehicles in protecting the community.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 28, 2024

