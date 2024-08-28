Business, Finance & Tech
Record Number of 401(k) Millionaires in Q2, Fidelity Reports
The number of 401(k) millionaires reached a new high in the second quarter, according to Fidelity Investments. Nearly half a million accounts now have balances of $1 million or more, based on a report analyzing 24 million accounts. The average 401(k) balance is around $127,000, up 13% from last year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
