Riverside County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Coachella Teen's Unsolved Murder

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department needs your help to solve the murder of 16-year-old Joseph Aroz, who was fatally shot in Coachella last August. Investigators have been working on the case for over a year and are now asking for any information that could lead to an arrest. If you know anything, please contact the Thermal Sheriff Station.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 28, 2024

