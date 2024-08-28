Local & Community
Riverside County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Coachella Teen's Unsolved Murder
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department needs your help to solve the murder of 16-year-old Joseph Aroz, who was fatally shot in Coachella last August. Investigators have been working on the case for over a year and are now asking for any information that could lead to an arrest. If you know anything, please contact the Thermal Sheriff Station.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
