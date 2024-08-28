CA, US & World
Riverside County Supervisors Address Animal Shelter Crisis Amid Lawsuit Over Euthanasia Policy
Supervisor Kevin Jeffries acknowledged the need for change as Riverside County faces a lawsuit over its animal shelter practices. The Walter Clark Legal Group is leading the charge, seeking to end the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals and demanding the county follow state laws. The Board of Supervisors is now calling for municipalities to find solutions to the stray pet overpopulation problem.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
Riverside County animal shelter crisiseuthanasia policy lawsuitKevin Jeffries animal servicesstray pet overpopulationRiverside County Board of SupervisorsWalter Clark Legal GroupRiverside animal shelter lawsuitRiverside County euthanasia policy
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...