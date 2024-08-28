CA, US & World
San Diego Police Officer Killed, Another in Critical Condition After Deadly Crash
A tragic crash in San Diego has left one police officer dead and another in critical condition. Coachella Valley police departments are sharing their support during this difficult time. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills, who served over 30 years with San Diego PD, shares his thoughts on the tragedy and the resilience of law enforcement.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
