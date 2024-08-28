NOW

SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites Amid Polaris Dawn Mission Delays Due to Weather

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites this morning, with a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral at 3:48 a.m. However, the Polaris Dawn mission faces further delays, this time due to weather concerns. The four-person crew remains in quarantine as they await the next launch attempt.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 28, 2024

