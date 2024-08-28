CA, US & World
Trump and Harris Debate Set for September 10th as Legal Challenges and Campaigns Heat Up
Donald Trump has confirmed his debate with Kamala Harris will take place on September 10th, with rules similar to his last debate with Joe Biden. Negotiations had stalled over microphone use, but an agreement was reached. Meanwhile, Trump faces new legal challenges from a revised indictment related to the January 6th Capitol attack, while Harris and Governor Tim Walls begin their campaign efforts with a joint interview and bus tour.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
