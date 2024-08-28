CA, US & World
TSA Prepares for Record-Breaking Labor Day Weekend Travel as Airfares and Gas Prices Drop
Get ready for a blockbuster Labor Day weekend at the nation's airports! The TSA is expecting to screen over 17 million passengers, marking the busiest Labor Day travel period ever. Despite the surge in travelers, airfares are down nearly 3% from last year, and gas prices have dropped by 50 cents since last Labor Day. It’s a great time to snag end-of-summer travel deals!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2024
Labor Day travel 2024TSA recordbreaking travelairfares down Labor Daygas prices Labor Day weekendsummer travel dealsAAA gas price updateTSA screening Labor Dayendofsummer travel savings
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...