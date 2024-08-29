CA, US & World
Brave Volunteers Wear 10,000 Bees at Minnesota State Fair in Annual Bee Beard Tradition
Would you be brave enough to wear a beard of bees? At the Minnesota State Fair, 10,000 honey bees were placed on volunteers as part of the University of Minnesota Bee Lab's annual bee beard demonstration, celebrating its 25th year. Despite the prickly sensation, none of the volunteers were stung as they showcased this unique tradition.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
