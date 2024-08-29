NOW

Celebrate National Beach Day: Enjoy the Surf and Keep Our Beaches Clean

As we head into Labor Day weekend, don’t forget to celebrate National Beach Day on August 30th! Whether you’re heading to the ocean or a local lake, take this opportunity to relax and remember the importance of keeping our beaches and waterways clean. Organize a cleanup with friends and family, or simply make sure to take your trash with you. Let's keep our beaches beautiful for generations to come!

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 29, 2024

