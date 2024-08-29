Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds Add Top ECHL Rookie Cade Borchardt; La Quinta Blackhawks Open Football Season
The Coachella Valley Firebirds bolster their roster with ECHL rookie sensation Cade Borchardt, adding more firepower to their team. Meanwhile, the La Quinta Blackhawks kick off their 2024 football season, featuring a strong offensive line and a dynamic backfield duo. Key matchups in the Desert Empire League await as the high school football season heats up!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
Coachella Valley FirebirdsCade BorchardtECHL rookieKansas City MavericksSeattle KrakenLa Quinta Blackhawks footballDesert Empire Leaguehigh school football Coachella ValleyTim OBrien sports
