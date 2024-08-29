Coachella Valley High School Asks For Community Help After Band Equipment Was Stolen

Over $25,000 worth of band equipment was stolen from Coachella Valley High School just two weeks ago. This leaves several students without instruments, and left with slim to no back-up options. The school is taking donations. To help donate, neighbors can email Daniel.Granillo@cvusd.us or can call the high school directly at (760) 399-5183. Neighbors have set up a gofundme, which can be found below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-coachella-valley-highs-music-dreams?cdn-cache=0