Coachella Valley High School Band Hit by $25K Equipment Theft, Community Support Needed
Coachella Valley High School's award-winning band faces a setback after $25,000 worth of equipment was stolen from their classroom. With students left without instruments, the community is urged to help by donating instruments or funds. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
