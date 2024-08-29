Local & Community
Coachella Valley Unified School District Faces Teacher Layoffs Amid Loss of Pandemic Relief Funds
The Coachella Valley Unified School District is grappling with the loss of substantial pandemic relief grants, leading to teacher layoffs across several schools. The district is now working to rehire many affected teachers as student attendance remains a critical factor in the process.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
