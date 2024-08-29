NOW

Sports

Decoy Ohtani throws first pitch to his dad

It was 'Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night' at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday. Fans lined up around the stadium eight hours prior to first pitch to get their hands on the collectible. Once fans were in the seats, a special guest threw out the first pitch. It was Decoy Ohtani. The Dutch Kooikerhondje stood tall on the mound and took off for home plate, where his dad, Shohei, was waiting with treats. The Dodgers beat the Orioles on Wednesday night 6-4.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 29, 2024

SportsDodgersMLBDogsOhtani
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...