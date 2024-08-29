Local & Community
Family Seeks Help in Locating Missing Desert Hot Springs Woman, Juliet Russ
The family of Juliet Russ, a 32-year-old woman with a distinct "cry baby" tattoo over her right eye, is asking for your help. Juliet, who recently moved from Desert Hot Springs to Yucca Valley, has been missing for over two weeks. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
Juliet Russ missingDesert Hot SpringsYucca ValleyCoachella Valleycry baby tattooSan Bernardino County Sheriffs Departmentmissing person appeal
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...