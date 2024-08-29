Firebirds sign Cade Borchardt for 2024-2025 season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are continuing to build their roster for the 2024-2025 season. On Thursday, the reigning Western Conference Champs signed Cade Borchardt to the roster. Adding another depth piece to continue the success of the organization for season three. Borchardt led all rookies in the ECHL last season with 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) in 71 games and added five goals and six assists in 18 postseason games. All with the Kansas City Mavericks. The performance earned Borchardt a spot on the All-Rookie team. The Kansas City Mavericks are the ECHL affiliate of the Firebirds' parent organization, the Seattle Kraken.