NOW

CA, US & World

Gen Z Trusts Social Media as Key Source for Political Information in 2024 Election

As the 2024 election approaches, Generation Z is turning to social media as their most trusted source for political information. With 41 million Gen Z voters eligible to vote this year, political campaigns are increasingly focusing on platforms like TikTok to engage these young voters. The big question remains: will social media influence translate to voter turnout in November?

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 29, 2024

Gen Z voterssocial media politics2024 electionpolitical engagementTikTokvoter turnoutdigital campaigningAriel Hicksonpolitical information
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...