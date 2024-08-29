CA, US & World
Gen Z Trusts Social Media as Key Source for Political Information in 2024 Election
As the 2024 election approaches, Generation Z is turning to social media as their most trusted source for political information. With 41 million Gen Z voters eligible to vote this year, political campaigns are increasingly focusing on platforms like TikTok to engage these young voters. The big question remains: will social media influence translate to voter turnout in November?
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
Gen Z voterssocial media politics2024 electionpolitical engagementTikTokvoter turnoutdigital campaigningAriel Hicksonpolitical information
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...