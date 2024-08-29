NOW

Grand Canyon National Park Halts Overnight Hotel Stays Due to Major Water Line Breaks

Overnight hotel stays at the Grand Canyon's South Rim are suspended after significant water line breaks left both the South and North Rims without water. The park has faced ongoing issues with the water supply since July, and it's unclear when the situation will be resolved.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 29, 2024

