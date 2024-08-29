Indio Family Seeks Help for Indio Mother Hospitalized in Texas After Medical Emergency

The Garcia Woy family is seeking help for Melissa, a mother of four from Indio, who was hospitalized in Texas during her son's Air Force graduation. After emergency surgery, Melissa is now in a rehabilitation center, and the family needs $40,000 to continue her recovery and bring her home. To donate to her GoFundMe visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-melissa-closer-to-family-for-better-recovery