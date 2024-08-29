Meet Cammy: Palm Springs Animal Shelter's Adorable Pet of the Week

Cammy, an adorable pit bull mix, is this week's Pet of the Week at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Cammy, who came in as a stray with her sister, is now ready for adoption after being spayed. Dan Rossi from the shelter also shared the shelter’s recent designation as a no-kill shelter by Best Friends, achieving a 94% live release rate. Don't miss the chance to meet Cammy and other adoptable pets at the Margaritaville event in Palm Springs this weekend!