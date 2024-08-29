Palm Springs Animal Shelter Celebrates No-Kill Status with Best Friends Animal Society Recognition

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is thrilled to announce that it has maintained its no-kill status in 2023, receiving high praise from Best Friends Animal Society. Over 90% of dogs and cats that enter the shelter are saved. This achievement highlights the growing trend, with 62% of shelters nationwide achieving no-kill status this year, up from 22.4% in 2016. The Palm Springs shelter stands as the only public open-admission shelter in the Coachella Valley operating under this philosophy.