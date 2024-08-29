Palm springs Animal Shelter Maintains "No-Kill" Status

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is happy to announce that it maintained its no-kill status in 2023 and received a big acknowledgment from Best Friends Animal Society. More than 90% of the dogs and cats that enter the shelter must be saved to receive the recognition. The good news doesn't stop there. Best Friends continued to state that 62% of shelters across the country achieved a "No-kill" status in 2023. That's up from the 22.4% back in 2016. The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is the only public, open-admission animal shelter in the Coachella Valley operating under a no-kill philosophy.