Palm Springs Fire Department Unveils New Brush Fire Trucks with Advanced Training
The Palm Springs Fire Department has introduced two new brush fire trucks to combat wildfires more effectively. These trucks are designed for off-road terrain and come with advanced features like four-wheel drive and the ability to spray water while moving. Fire Chief Alvarado emphasized the importance of these trucks in the ongoing battle against brush fires, particularly in mountainous areas. The trucks are expected to be operational by September 1st.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
