Local & Community
Riverside County Supervisors Approve Major Solar Project Along I-10
Riverside County has approved a new solar project that will provide power to 250,000 homes. The project, located between Palm Springs and Blythe, includes four-hour battery storage and solar panels. Riverside County will receive $136 million in fees from Intersect Power. The project still requires approval from the US Bureau of Land Management, which will hold a public meeting on September 11th in Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
Riverside Countysolar projectPalm SpringsBlythebattery storageIntersect PowerUS Bureau of Land Managementpublic meetingrenewable energy
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...