Slightly warmer weather for holiday weekend
We’re seeing clear skies with a high of 110°F today, slightly above the average. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be a bit hotter, with Palm Springs expected to hit 110°F and Vegas around 105°F. Coastal areas will offer cooler relief with temperatures in the 70s and light surf. Overnight lows will range from the mid-80s in Palm Springs to a refreshing 46°F in Big Bear. Expect a hotter and drier Friday, with highs in the Coachella Valley reaching 101°F to 105°F and a seven-day forecast showing temperatures around 110°F through the weekend, peaking at 115°F next Thursday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
