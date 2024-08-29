CA, US & World
Solano County Solves 23-Year-Old Cold Case Using Advanced DNA Technology
After 23 years, the Solano County Sheriff's Office has identified a John Doe found in 2001 as Craig William S, bringing closure to his family. Craig's body was discovered on Ry Island, but it wasn't until new DNA technology was applied that his identity was confirmed. He is the first of 23 John Does the department aims to identify.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 29, 2024
Solano Countycold caseCraig William SRy IslandJohn DoeDNA technology23yearold caseSolano County Sheriffs Officemissing person identification
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...