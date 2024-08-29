NOW

Venture Capitalist Larry Puckett Discusses Theon Global’s Innovative Health Supplements on Desert Living

On today's Desert Living, world-renowned venture capitalist Larry Puckett shares insights about his company, Theon Global, which specializes in ecommerce clean food supplements. Puckett talks about their three key products—Alpha Bios, Onyx, and E17—and offers advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Discover more about their mission to enhance health and wellness at TheonGlobal.com.

August 29, 2024

