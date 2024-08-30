Boar's Head Deli Meat Recall Linked to Deadly Listeria Outbreak in 18 States

Americans are urged to check their refrigerators as a major deli meat recall remains in effect due to Listeria contamination, which has caused 57 hospitalizations and nine deaths across 18 states. The outbreak, traced to a Boar's Head plant in Virginia, has led to the recall of over 7 million pounds of deli meats, including liverwurst, ham, sausage, and hot dogs. The company has paused production at the plant and is working to prevent future incidents.