Cannabis and Hallucinogen Use Remain High Among Young and Middle-Aged Adults in 2023
A University of Michigan survey reveals that cannabis and hallucinogen use stayed at historically high levels among young and middle-aged adults in 2023. About 40% of adults aged 19-30 and 29% aged 35-50 reported using cannabis in the past year, with daily use reported by 10% and 8%, respectively. Cannabis and nicotine vaping also remained high, particularly among younger adults.
August 30, 2024
