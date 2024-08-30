NOW

Cannabis and Hallucinogen Use Remain High Among Young and Middle-Aged Adults in 2023

A University of Michigan survey reveals that cannabis and hallucinogen use stayed at historically high levels among young and middle-aged adults in 2023. About 40% of adults aged 19-30 and 29% aged 35-50 reported using cannabis in the past year, with daily use reported by 10% and 8%, respectively. Cannabis and nicotine vaping also remained high, particularly among younger adults.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 30, 2024

