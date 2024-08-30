Local & Community
Cathedral City Launches Pre-Approved Accessory Dwelling Unit Program
Cathedral City officials are set to launch a pre-approved accessory dwelling unit program, offering four sets of building plans reviewed by the Building and Safety Department. While the plans come with no additional usage costs, standard permitting fees and the submission of a site plan are still required.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
