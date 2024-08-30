NOW

College of the Desert Seeks New Permanent Superintendent; Laura Hope to Apply

College of the Desert is searching for a new permanent superintendent after Martha Garcia's resignation. Laura Hope, who has served as interim superintendent since July 2023, plans to apply for the position. The COD Board of Trustees has partnered with a GB search firm to conduct a nationwide recruitment effort.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 30, 2024

