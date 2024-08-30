Local & Community
College of the Desert Seeks New Permanent Superintendent; Laura Hope to Apply
College of the Desert is searching for a new permanent superintendent after Martha Garcia's resignation. Laura Hope, who has served as interim superintendent since July 2023, plans to apply for the position. The COD Board of Trustees has partnered with a GB search firm to conduct a nationwide recruitment effort.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
College of the DesertLaura Hopesuperintendent searchMartha Garcia resignationCOD Board of Trusteesnationwide recruitment
