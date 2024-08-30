Dodgers' Bobblehead Giveaway Draws Huge Crowd at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium was packed on Wednesday as fans lined up for hours for a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway. The event featured 40,000 bobbleheads, including a limited edition gold-plated version. Fans were excited to get their hands on the collectible, which depicts Ohtani with his dog. The Dodgers have not disclosed the exact number of gold bobbleheads, but they released a special clip of Ohtani receiving one. Despite the large turnout, not everyone left with a bobblehead, but some fans, like Neo, managed to get extras for their families.