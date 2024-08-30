Business, Finance & Tech
Elon Musk Escalates Feud with Brazilian Judge Over Threat to Suspend Social Media Platform X
Elon Musk has intensified his online attacks on Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who threatened to suspend social media platform X if Musk did not appoint a new legal representative and settle outstanding fines within 24 hours. Musk responded by calling de Moraes an "evil dictator" on X. This is the latest escalation in their ongoing feud over free speech and alleged disinformation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
