Friday Night Lights
FINAL SCORES: Coachella Valley Friday Night Lights Week 1
Final scores from Week 1 (8/29-8/30) (Hemet- 45 Indio- 13) (Heritage- 8 La Quinta- 42) (Calipatria-65 Desert Mirage- 12) (Canyon Springs- 40 Twentynine Palms- 22) (Central- 20 Palm Desert- 14) (Grand Terrace- 21 Palm Springs- 33) (La Salle- 6 Xavier Prep- 49) (Rancho Christian- 44 Yucca Valley- 41) (San Bernardino- 28 Cathedral City- 20) (Jurupa Valley- 7 Desert Hot Springs- 14)
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 30, 2024
CVFNLLocal SportsHigh School FootballFriday Night Lights
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...